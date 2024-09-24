$3.6 Million Grant Will Support Leech Lake’s Wild Rice Production Industry

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration is awarding a $3.6 million grant to the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe to support the Tribe’s wild rice production industry, according to a press release from the EDA.

This grant will construct a 6,100-square-foot rice processing facility on Tribal land that would enable the processing of wild rice, Leech Lake’s only commercially produced product. Officials say the project will empower the Leech Lake Band to process its own wild rice and open additional business opportunities.

“Wild rice is a sacred part of Leech Lake’s culture and a key resource for Tribal members and the Tribal economy,” said Senator Tina Smith, a member of the Senate Indian Affairs Committee, in a statement. “This grant will help the Leech Lake Band promote the welfare of its members.”

This investment is expected to create 15 jobs, according to grantee estimates.