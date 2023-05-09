Lakeland PBS

2nd Person Sentenced for Murder in 2020 Shooting Near Bemidji

Mary BalstadMay. 9 2023

Travis Gunning
Credit: MN Department of Corrections

A Clearbrook man is the second person sentenced to time in prison for a 2020 murder near Bemidji.

Travis Earl Gunning, 40, is sentenced to over 36 years in prison after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting intentional murder in the second degree on March 27, 2023.

Court documents state that Gunning, along with Devin Belcourt and Rebecca Lockman, attempted to rob a person at their home on Trengove Road. They shot the victim and decided to burn down the house to hide the murder.

Gunning was sentenced to 439 months in prison for the crime. He has credit for time served for 1 year and 732 days. Belcourt was sentenced in late April to 31 years in prison for the crime. Lockman pleaded guilty to her role in the crime.

