2nd Person Charged in Connection with Brainerd Drive-by Shooting
A second person has been charged in relation to a Brainerd drive-by shooting in mid-April.
18-year-old Ayden Furlong-Mulligan of Baxter is facing five felony charges for attempted murder and aiding and abetting with a dangerous weapon for his alleged role in an April 16th shooting.
According to court documents, law enforcement heard from a witness that they saw Furlong-Mulligan driving the vehicle from which Ridge Kinney allegedly shot the victim. The charges that Furlong-Mulligan faces include:
- first-degree premeditated attempted murder
- second-degree attempted murder in a drive-by shooting
- first-degree attempted assault that resulted in great bodily harm
- second-degree firearm assault that resulted in a substantial bodily harm
- aiding and abetting in a drive-by shooting toward an occupied motor vehicle or building
Furlong-Mulligan is currently in custody at the Crow Wing county Jail. Bail is set at $500,000 with conditions or $750,000 without conditions. His next court appearance is set for May 11th at 8:30 a.m.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.