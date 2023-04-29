Lakeland PBS

2nd Person Charged in Connection with Brainerd Drive-by Shooting

Lakeland News — Apr. 28 2023

Ayden Furlong-Mulligan

A second person has been charged in relation to a Brainerd drive-by shooting in mid-April.

18-year-old Ayden Furlong-Mulligan of Baxter is facing five felony charges for attempted murder and aiding and abetting with a dangerous weapon for his alleged role in an April 16th shooting.

According to court documents, law enforcement heard from a witness that they saw Furlong-Mulligan driving the vehicle from which Ridge Kinney allegedly shot the victim. The charges that Furlong-Mulligan faces include:

  • first-degree premeditated attempted murder
  • second-degree attempted murder in a drive-by shooting
  • first-degree attempted assault that resulted in great bodily harm
  • second-degree firearm assault that resulted in a substantial bodily harm
  • aiding and abetting in a drive-by shooting toward an occupied motor vehicle or building

Furlong-Mulligan is currently in custody at the Crow Wing county Jail. Bail is set at $500,000 with conditions or $750,000 without conditions. His next court appearance is set for May 11th at 8:30 a.m.

