Lakeland PBS
2nd Pair Of Ambulances Delivered To Red Lake & Ponemah

Shirelle Moore
Jan. 31 2018
A 2nd pair of ambulances was delivered to the Red Lake Government Center yesterday morning. The two extra ambulances are in addition to another pair of ambulances that were delivered in late December.

Tribal Council Officers, Red Lake Paramedics, Red Lake And Ponemah medical technicians, and curious tribal members braved the blowing snow to inspect the vehicles. One will be assigned to Red Lake while the other will be assigned to Ponemah.

EMT’s paid close attention as Dale Trettel, a representative of Fire Safety USA demonstrated the use of the state of the art “power pro” cot and stretcher. Each vehicle is a Conversion Ford Model 170 Medic. They each have headroom of six feet, LED lights and the latest safety features. They also have battery chargers, on board vacuums, oxygen, and bio waste containers.

“The tribal council initiated the purchase of the four ambulances to address the needs of the members of Red Lake Nation,” according to Eugene “Bugger” McArthur, the jobs & community development facilitator. He adds, “The new emergency vehicles were badly needed.”  McArthur, who helped arrange the purchase with Kathy Luepke of the USDA, said the ambulances were paid for with a combination of a USDA Loan and Grant.

The Tribe’s Public safety concerns will continue with two new fire halls for Red Lake and Ponemah that are expected to begin construction in the spring. Two new fire trucks will also be coming to the area in August.

