2nd Annual Lakes & Loons Festival Kicks Off in Crosslake

The second annual Loons & Lakes Festival kicked off on Friday in Crosslake. The event aims to raise awareness for the sustainability of Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes, as well as its state bird, the loon.

“As loons go, so go freshwater ecosystems,” said Jon Mobeck, executive director of the National Loon Center. “When we lose loons, we typically think that it’s probably because the water quality is declining. If [we] do our best to protect the freshwater ecosystems, preserve the quality of our lakes, we’ll probably have loons around. And if we don’t, you know, we will find that loons, the beautiful call of the loon, is something that will only be a distant memory.”

The day kicked off with educational pontoon tours of Cross Lake to explore the loon’s habitat and see recently hatched loons.

“A big part of what the Loon Center is about is not just going out and seeing them, which is really cool, and learning about their life cycle, but also just what it means to have a successful loon population,” said Catherine McGoldrick, a volunteer with the National Loon Center. “It means that we’re being good stewards of the water and the land.”

Throughout the day, there were shore cleanups to ensure that both people and loons are able to enjoy Minnesota’s natural beauty. Volunteers were looking especially for lead fishing weights, one of the leading causes of deaths in loons.

“So when they pick up little pebbles at the bottom of the lake, they don’t know the difference between a little rock and a little piece of split shot weight that’s usually made out of lead,” explained Minnesota GreenCorps member Maddi Nistler. “When that loon comes by later and says, ‘Oh, that’s dinner,’ that’s a good way for a loon to ingest it. And it’s not a good way to go. Lead poisoning is one of the most lethal things to a loon.”

The day was capped off with the groundbreaking of the National Loon Center. Hundreds of people filled the site to see the culmination of many years of work to bring the center to Crosslake.

“As a community, Crosslake decided, ‘We want to build a National Loon Center, we want to celebrate and protect the loon and the lakes that make this area special,'” Mobeck said. “So now today represents kind of the next step in that whole vision of making this a reality. It’s fun to be at this point where we actually will begin to see that vision become a reality.”

The event continued on Saturday at the Crosslake Town Square. Lakeland News will have more details on the National Loon Center groundbreaking in a future story.