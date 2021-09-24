Lakeland PBS

2,997 New COVID-19 Cases, 27 Deaths Reported Friday in MN

Lakeland News — Sep. 24 2021

The state today reported 27 COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,997 new coronavirus cases.

There was one death reported in the Lakeland viewing area, an Aitkin County resident between the ages of 80 and 84.

The new cases came from 49,883 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.0%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 302 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 9
  • Beltrami – 31
  • Cass – 22
  • Clearwater – 7
  • Crow Wing – 56
  • Hubbard – 13
  • Itasca – 26
  • Koochiching – 14
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mahnomen – 10
  • Mille Lacs – 18
  • Morrison – 23
  • Polk – 13
  • Roseau – 8
  • Todd – 27
  • Wadena – 24

