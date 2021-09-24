2,997 New COVID-19 Cases, 27 Deaths Reported Friday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 27 COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,997 new coronavirus cases.

There was one death reported in the Lakeland viewing area, an Aitkin County resident between the ages of 80 and 84.

The new cases came from 49,883 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.0%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 302 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 9

Beltrami – 31

Cass – 22

Clearwater – 7

Crow Wing – 56

Hubbard – 13

Itasca – 26

Koochiching – 14

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mahnomen – 10

Mille Lacs – 18

Morrison – 23

Polk – 13

Roseau – 8

Todd – 27

Wadena – 24

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today