2,956 New COVID-19 Cases, 43 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

The state today reported 43 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,956 new coronavirus cases.

There were six deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Aitkin County between the ages of 90 and 94

One person from Itasca County between the ages of 90 and 94

One person from Koochiching County between the ages of 90 and 94

One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 75 and 79

One person from Roseau County between the ages of 80 and 84

One person from Wadena County between the ages of 85 and 89

The new cases came from 34,037 tests for a case positivity rate of 8.7%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 310 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 5

Beltrami – 15

Cass – 18

Clearwater – 3

Crow Wing – 59

Hubbard – 14

Itasca – 50

Koochiching – 8

Lake of the Woods – 3

Mahnomen – 1

Mille Lacs – 26

Morrison – 24

Polk – 20

Roseau – 22

Todd – 22

Wadena – 20

