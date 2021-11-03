2,956 New COVID-19 Cases, 43 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN
The state today reported 43 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,956 new coronavirus cases.
There were six deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Aitkin County between the ages of 90 and 94
- One person from Itasca County between the ages of 90 and 94
- One person from Koochiching County between the ages of 90 and 94
- One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 75 and 79
- One person from Roseau County between the ages of 80 and 84
- One person from Wadena County between the ages of 85 and 89
The new cases came from 34,037 tests for a case positivity rate of 8.7%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 310 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 5
- Beltrami – 15
- Cass – 18
- Clearwater – 3
- Crow Wing – 59
- Hubbard – 14
- Itasca – 50
- Koochiching – 8
- Lake of the Woods – 3
- Mahnomen – 1
- Mille Lacs – 26
- Morrison – 24
- Polk – 20
- Roseau – 22
- Todd – 22
- Wadena – 20
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.