Lakeland PBS

2,956 New COVID-19 Cases, 43 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Lakeland News — Nov. 3 2021

The state today reported 43 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,956 new coronavirus cases.

There were six deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person from Aitkin County between the ages of 90 and 94
  • One person from Itasca County between the ages of 90 and 94
  • One person from Koochiching County between the ages of 90 and 94
  • One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 75 and 79
  • One person from Roseau County between the ages of 80 and 84
  • One person from Wadena County between the ages of 85 and 89

The new cases came from 34,037 tests for a case positivity rate of 8.7%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 310 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 5
  • Beltrami – 15
  • Cass – 18
  • Clearwater – 3
  • Crow Wing – 59
  • Hubbard – 14
  • Itasca – 50
  • Koochiching – 8
  • Lake of the Woods – 3
  • Mahnomen – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 26
  • Morrison – 24
  • Polk – 20
  • Roseau – 22
  • Todd – 22
  • Wadena – 20

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

COVID-19 Vaccinations for Younger Children Begins this Week

“Give Kids A Shot” Walz’s New Campaign To Get Kids Vaccinated

COVID-19′s Global Death Toll Tops 5 Million in Under 2 Years

Sanford Health Says 97% Of Workforce Has Complied with COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.