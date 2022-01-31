Lakeland PBS

29 New COVID-19 Deaths, 12,098 New Cases Reported Monday in MN

Lakeland News — Jan. 31 2022

The state today reported 29 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 12,098 new coronavirus cases.

There was one death in the Lakeland viewing area, an Itasca County resident between the ages of 90 and 94.

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 22.3%, slightly down from 22.5% from the day before. Case growth is down to 196.1 cases per 100,000 people, down from 208.1 cases per 100,000 reported the day prior.

As of Friday, there were 1,455 people hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 111 from the week before. 208 were in ICU beds, a decrease of 30 from the week before.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 670 new cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 10
  • Beltrami – 83
  • Cass – 52
  • Clearwater – 19
  • Crow Wing – 115
  • Hubbard – 43
  • Itasca – 74
  • Koochiching – 14
  • Lake of the Woods – 6
  • Mahnomen – 13
  • Mille Lacs – 42
  • Morrison – 76
  • Polk – 56
  • Roseau – 11
  • Todd – 32
  • Wadena – 24

