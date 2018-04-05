29 Arrested Following Hubbard County Drug Investigation

29 people have been arrested after the conclusion of a six-month-long drug investigation in Hubbard County.

Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes says the focus of the investigation was on people who sold or distributed meth and prescription drugs.

According to a press release, agents identified numerous drug traffickers in the Hubbard County area and seized large amounts of methamphetamines, prescription opiates, butane hash oil, high grade marijuana, firearms, and proceeds from drug sales.

The cases will be prosecuted by the Hubbard County Attorney’s Office.