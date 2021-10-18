2,868 New COVID-19 Cases, 29 Deaths Reported Monday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 29 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,868 new coronavirus cases.

There were four deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:

A Beltrami County resident between the ages of 65 and 69

Two Itasca County residents between the ages of 60 and 64

A Roseau County resident between the ages of 80 and 84

The new cases came from 44,644 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.4%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 309 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 8

Beltrami – 36

Cass – 26

Clearwater – 3

Crow Wing – 34

Hubbard – 8

Itasca – 49

Koochiching – 3

Lake of the Woods – 5

Mahnomen – 10

Mille Lacs – 30

Morrison – 42

Polk – 6

Roseau – 14

Todd – 24

Wadena – 11

