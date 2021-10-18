2,868 New COVID-19 Cases, 29 Deaths Reported Monday in MN
The state today reported 29 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,868 new coronavirus cases.
There were four deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:
- A Beltrami County resident between the ages of 65 and 69
- Two Itasca County residents between the ages of 60 and 64
- A Roseau County resident between the ages of 80 and 84
The new cases came from 44,644 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.4%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 309 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 8
- Beltrami – 36
- Cass – 26
- Clearwater – 3
- Crow Wing – 34
- Hubbard – 8
- Itasca – 49
- Koochiching – 3
- Lake of the Woods – 5
- Mahnomen – 10
- Mille Lacs – 30
- Morrison – 42
- Polk – 6
- Roseau – 14
- Todd – 24
- Wadena – 11
