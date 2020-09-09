Lakeland PBS

282 New COVID Cases, 7 New Deaths Reported in MN Wednesday

Betsy Melin — Sep. 9 2020

Minnesota health officials reported seven new COVID-19 deaths today and 282 new coronavirus cases. The new cases came from 5,353 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.2%.

There are currently 263 people hospitalized, which is six more than yesterday. 137 of those hospitalized are in ICU, which is two more than yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 17 new cases in the following counties:

  • Beltrami – 2
  • Cass – 1
  • Crow Wing – 7
  • Itasca – 1
  • Koochiching -1
  • Mille Lacs – 1
  • Morrison – 1
  • Polk – 1
  • Wadena – 2

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Two COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Beltrami County Over Labor Day Weekend

Northwoods Adventure: Bemidji Parks and Recreation’s Providing “Rec on the Go”

387 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 New Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN

Gene Dillon Elementary in Bemidji Plans for 2020-2021 School Year

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.