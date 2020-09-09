282 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 New Deaths Reported in MN Wednesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Minnesota health officials reported seven new COVID-19 deaths today, along with 282 new coronavirus cases.

The new cases came from 5,353 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.2%. The rolling seven-day average for case positivity has now risen to 5.5%. It was 5.2% a week ago, and health officials would like to see it below 5%.

There are currently 263 people hospitalized, which is six more than yesterday. 137 of those hospitalized are in ICU, which is two more than yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 17 new cases in the following counties:

Beltrami – 2

Cass – 1

Crow Wing – 7

Itasca – 1

Koochiching – 1

Mille Lacs – 1

Morrison – 1

Polk – 1

Wadena – 2

