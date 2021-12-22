2,807 New COVID-19 Cases, 57 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 57 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,807 new coronavirus cases.

There were six deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Clearwater County between the ages of 55 and 59

One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 55 and 59

One person from Itasca County between the ages of 90 and 94

One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 60 and 64

One person from Morrison County between the ages of 85 and 89

One person from Todd County between the ages of 55 and 59

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 9.0%, down slightly from 9.1% reported yesterday.

There are currently 1,432 people hospitalized for COVID-19, with 347 of those in ICU beds. This is down from a week ago, when 1,644 people were hospitalized and 371 were in ICU beds.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 142 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 5

Beltrami – 10

Cass – 11

Crow Wing – 21

Hubbard – 10

Itasca – 20

Koochiching – 6

Lake of the Woods – 3

Mahnomen – 3

Mille Lacs – 5

Morrison – 14

Polk – 9

Roseau – 7

Todd – 15

Wadena – 3

