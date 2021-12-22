2,807 New COVID-19 Cases, 57 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN
The state today reported 57 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,807 new coronavirus cases.
There were six deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Clearwater County between the ages of 55 and 59
- One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 55 and 59
- One person from Itasca County between the ages of 90 and 94
- One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 60 and 64
- One person from Morrison County between the ages of 85 and 89
- One person from Todd County between the ages of 55 and 59
The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 9.0%, down slightly from 9.1% reported yesterday.
There are currently 1,432 people hospitalized for COVID-19, with 347 of those in ICU beds. This is down from a week ago, when 1,644 people were hospitalized and 371 were in ICU beds.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 142 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 5
- Beltrami – 10
- Cass – 11
- Crow Wing – 21
- Hubbard – 10
- Itasca – 20
- Koochiching – 6
- Lake of the Woods – 3
- Mahnomen – 3
- Mille Lacs – 5
- Morrison – 14
- Polk – 9
- Roseau – 7
- Todd – 15
- Wadena – 3
