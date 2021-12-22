Lakeland PBS

2,807 New COVID-19 Cases, 57 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Lakeland News — Dec. 22 2021

The state today reported 57 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,807 new coronavirus cases.

There were six deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person from Clearwater County between the ages of 55 and 59
  • One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 55 and 59
  • One person from Itasca County between the ages of 90 and 94
  • One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 60 and 64
  • One person from Morrison County between the ages of 85 and 89
  • One person from Todd County between the ages of 55 and 59

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 9.0%, down slightly from 9.1% reported yesterday.

There are currently 1,432 people hospitalized for COVID-19, with 347 of those in ICU beds. This is down from a week ago, when 1,644 people were hospitalized and 371 were in ICU beds.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 142 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 5
  • Beltrami – 10
  • Cass – 11
  • Crow Wing – 21
  • Hubbard – 10
  • Itasca – 20
  • Koochiching – 6
  • Lake of the Woods – 3
  • Mahnomen – 3
  • Mille Lacs – 5
  • Morrison – 14
  • Polk – 9
  • Roseau – 7
  • Todd – 15
  • Wadena – 3

