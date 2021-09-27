2,803 New COVID-19 Cases, 22 Deaths Reported Monday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 22 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,803 new coronavirus cases.

Four of the deaths came from the Lakeland viewing area:

Two Cass County residents, one between the ages of 65 and 69 and the other between the ages of 80 and 84

A Crow Wing County resident between the ages of 80 and 84

A Todd County resident between the ages of 80 and 84

The new cases came from 48,433 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.8%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 234 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 6

Beltrami – 15

Cass – 13

Clearwater – 9

Crow Wing – 48

Hubbard – 16

Itasca – 17

Koochiching – 6

Mahnomen – 6

Mille Lacs – 6

Morrison – 27

Polk – 17

Roseau – 7

Todd – 20

Wadena – 21

