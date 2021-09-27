Lakeland PBS

2,803 New COVID-19 Cases, 22 Deaths Reported Monday in MN

Lakeland News — Sep. 27 2021

The state today reported 22 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,803 new coronavirus cases.

Four of the deaths came from the Lakeland viewing area:

  • Two Cass County residents, one between the ages of 65 and 69 and the other between the ages of 80 and 84
  • A Crow Wing County resident between the ages of 80 and 84
  • A Todd County resident between the ages of 80 and 84

The new cases came from 48,433 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.8%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 234 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 6
  • Beltrami – 15
  • Cass – 13
  • Clearwater – 9
  • Crow Wing – 48
  • Hubbard – 16
  • Itasca – 17
  • Koochiching – 6
  • Mahnomen – 6
  • Mille Lacs – 6
  • Morrison – 27
  • Polk – 17
  • Roseau – 7
  • Todd – 20
  • Wadena – 21

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Minnesota Expands Eligibility for Home Heating Aid Program

BSU, NTC Extending Mask Mandate Through End of Fall Semester

Serious Injuries Reported in Motor Vehicle Crash in Hackensack

Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse Holds Open House to Celebrate 100 Years

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.