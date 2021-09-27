2,803 New COVID-19 Cases, 22 Deaths Reported Monday in MN
The state today reported 22 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,803 new coronavirus cases.
Four of the deaths came from the Lakeland viewing area:
- Two Cass County residents, one between the ages of 65 and 69 and the other between the ages of 80 and 84
- A Crow Wing County resident between the ages of 80 and 84
- A Todd County resident between the ages of 80 and 84
The new cases came from 48,433 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.8%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 234 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 6
- Beltrami – 15
- Cass – 13
- Clearwater – 9
- Crow Wing – 48
- Hubbard – 16
- Itasca – 17
- Koochiching – 6
- Mahnomen – 6
- Mille Lacs – 6
- Morrison – 27
- Polk – 17
- Roseau – 7
- Todd – 20
- Wadena – 21
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.