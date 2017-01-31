27th Annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza Held

- Home
The 27th annual event proved to be another successful season as thousands of anglers came out to participate in the competition. Les Laidlaw, Mankato, came in first place with a northern pike weighing 5.54 pounds. He’s come to the event for six years and this was the first time he’s caught a fish.
