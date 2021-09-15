2,736 New COVID-19 Cases, 41 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN
The state today reported 41 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,736 new coronavirus cases.
There were three deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area, two Beltrami county residents, one aged 55-59 and the other aged 60-64, and a Roseau County resident between the ages of 80-84.
The new cases came from 34,371 tests for a case positivity rate of 8.0%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 210 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 1
- Beltrami – 29
- Cass – 21
- Clearwater — 7
- Crow Wing – 34
- Hubbard – 11
- Itasca – 36
- Koochiching – 8
- Lake of the Woods — 3
- Mahnomen – 1
- Mille Lacs – 7
- Morrison – 12
- Polk – 9
- Roseau – 5
- Todd – 15
- Wadena – 11
