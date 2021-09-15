Lakeland PBS

2,736 New COVID-19 Cases, 41 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

BJ WaltersSep. 15 2021

The state today reported 41 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,736 new coronavirus cases.

There were three deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area, two Beltrami county residents, one aged 55-59 and the other aged 60-64, and a Roseau County resident between the ages of 80-84.

The new cases came from 34,371 tests for a case positivity rate of 8.0%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 210 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 1
  • Beltrami – 29
  • Cass – 21
  • Clearwater — 7
  • Crow Wing – 34
  • Hubbard – 11
  • Itasca – 36
  • Koochiching – 8
  • Lake of the Woods — 3
  • Mahnomen – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 7
  • Morrison – 12
  • Polk – 9
  • Roseau – 5
  • Todd – 15
  • Wadena – 11

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — BJ Walters

