27-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling from Tree Near Aitkin

A tree-climbing accident near Aitkin on July 4th has claimed the life of a 27-year-old man from Red Wing.

According to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, Henry Cannon was celebrating the holiday with several friends and was climbing a large white pine tree in a yard on the shores of Gun Lake, located northeast of Aitkin in Fleming Township. A branch with an estimated 2-inch diameter broke, and Cannon fell approximately 25 feet to the ground.

Cannon was unconscious and sustained multiple severe internal injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Riverwood Healthcare Center, but after livesaving efforts was pronounced dead.

The body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination and toxicology.