Jul 5, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

27-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling from Tree Near Aitkin

A tree-climbing accident near Aitkin on July 4th has claimed the life of a 27-year-old man from Red Wing.

According to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, Henry Cannon was celebrating the holiday with several friends and was climbing a large white pine tree in a yard on the shores of Gun Lake, located northeast of Aitkin in Fleming Township. A branch with an estimated 2-inch diameter broke, and Cannon fell approximately 25 feet to the ground.

Cannon was unconscious and sustained multiple severe internal injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Riverwood Healthcare Center, but after livesaving efforts was pronounced dead.

The body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination and toxicology.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Community

19-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle in Itasca County

Crime

Arrests Made in Cass Co. After Drug Bust Uncovers 2 Pounds of Suspected Meth

Community

Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference Plans to Build New Practice Facility

Community

Sensory Emergency Kits Donated to Bemidji Area First Responders