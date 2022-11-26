26th Annual “Night We Light” Celebration in Bemidji Puts Spotlight on Holiday Season

Click to print (Opens in new window)

In Bemidji, it seems the holiday season wouldn’t be complete without the annual “Night We Light” celebration, and this year, that was no different. For its 26th anniversary, dozens of people took to the streets to join in the parade, which lit up the November night sky.

“We’re excited to watch all the beautiful floats that come through,” said onlooker Kim Thompson.

Naturally, following the parade came the annual tree lighting and a fireworks display, where First City of Lights Executive Director Josh Peterson excitedly counted down the moment when Bemidji was fully lit up for the holiday season.

With an event as momentous as this, it’s only natural that everyone in attendance had their own favorite parts.

“Seeing the light, the tree being lit,” said young onlooker Aubree.

“Definitely seeing everyone out here, it’s gonna be a great night,” said attendee Micah Wekert.

Lance Thompson said his favorite part was, “Just getting out and seeing all our friends and enjoying the evening.”

And another young attendee named Victoria said her favorite part was what most young parade goers were probably thinking: “Some candy!”

Whether it’s the tree lighting, the candy, or the general feeling of togetherness, Bemidji’s “Night We Light” celebration continues to grow brighter and brighter with each passing holiday season.

The “Night We Light” festivities will continue this weekend, as events continue to take place at Bemidji’s Sanford Center and the Tourist Information Center.

