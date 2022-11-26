Lakeland PBS

26th Annual “Night We Light” Celebration in Bemidji Puts Spotlight on Holiday Season

Justin OthoudtNov. 25 2022

In Bemidji, it seems the holiday season wouldn’t be complete without the annual “Night We Light” celebration, and this year, that was no different. For its 26th anniversary, dozens of people took to the streets to join in the parade, which lit up the November night sky.

“We’re excited to watch all the beautiful floats that come through,” said onlooker Kim Thompson.

Naturally, following the parade came the annual tree lighting and a fireworks display, where First City of Lights Executive Director Josh Peterson excitedly counted down the moment when Bemidji was fully lit up for the holiday season.

With an event as momentous as this, it’s only natural that everyone in attendance had their own favorite parts.

“Seeing the light, the tree being lit,” said young onlooker Aubree.

“Definitely seeing everyone out here, it’s gonna be a great night,” said attendee Micah Wekert.

Lance Thompson said his favorite part was, “Just getting out and seeing all our friends and enjoying the evening.”

And another young attendee named Victoria said her favorite part was what most young parade goers were probably thinking: “Some candy!”

Whether it’s the tree lighting, the candy, or the general feeling of togetherness, Bemidji’s “Night We Light” celebration continues to grow brighter and brighter with each passing holiday season.

The “Night We Light” festivities will continue this weekend, as events continue to take place at Bemidji’s Sanford Center and the Tourist Information Center.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

Related Posts

Crowds Return for Aitkin’s 31st Annual Fish House Parade

Downtown Brainerd Shops Warm Up for Small Business Saturday with Black Friday Sales

Extra DWI Patrols on Minnesota Roads for Holiday Season

First City of Lights Foundation Prepares for 26th Annual ‘Night We Light’ in Bemidji

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.