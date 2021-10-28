2,690 New COVID-19 Cases, 41 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 41 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,690 new coronavirus cases.

There were five deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Cass County between the ages of 70 and 74

Two people from Crow Wing County between the ages of 70 and 74 and the other between the ages of 75 and 79

Two people from Morrison County between the ages of 55 and 59

The new cases came from 18,078 tests for a case positivity rate of 8.4%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 262 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 5

Beltrami – 39

Cass – 10

Clearwater – 3

Crow Wing – 31

Hubbard – 16

Itasca – 15

Koochiching – 8

Lake of the Woods – 14

Mahnomen – 5

Mille Lacs – 19

Morrison – 33

Polk – 12

Roseau – 16

Todd – 36

Wadena – 14

