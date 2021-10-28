2,690 New COVID-19 Cases, 41 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN
The state today reported 41 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,690 new coronavirus cases.
There were five deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Cass County between the ages of 70 and 74
- Two people from Crow Wing County between the ages of 70 and 74 and the other between the ages of 75 and 79
- Two people from Morrison County between the ages of 55 and 59
The new cases came from 18,078 tests for a case positivity rate of 8.4%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 262 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 5
- Beltrami – 39
- Cass – 10
- Clearwater – 3
- Crow Wing – 31
- Hubbard – 16
- Itasca – 15
- Koochiching – 8
- Lake of the Woods – 14
- Mahnomen – 5
- Mille Lacs – 19
- Morrison – 33
- Polk – 12
- Roseau – 16
- Todd – 36
- Wadena – 14
