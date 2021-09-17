2,645 New COVID-19 Cases, 13 Deaths Reported Friday in MN
The state today reported thirteen new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,645 new coronavirus cases.
There was one death reported in the Lakeland viewing area, a Wadena County resident aged 90-94.
The new cases came from 48,578 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.5%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 197 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 7
- Beltrami – 19
- Cass – 9
- Clearwater — 2
- Crow Wing – 32
- Hubbard – 16
- Itasca – 12
- Koochiching – 21
- Lake of the Woods — 1
- Mahnomen – 8
- Mille Lacs – 15
- Morrison – 15
- Polk – 15
- Roseau – 2
- Todd – 13
- Wadena — 10
