30 Mile Police Chase on Highway 10 Heading Into Royalton

Ryan BowlerMar. 2 2022

According to the Sheriff’s Office, St. Cloud Police Department was involved in a pursuit with a  white Chrysler Concord that was on Highway 10 heading into Royalton, MN. The pursuit took place around 3:30pm on march 1st and went on for about 30 miles. Morrison County  deputies picked up the pursuit north of Royalton and continued to pursue the vehicle on Highway  10 to the Cushing area near County Road 16.

Along the way, several officers attempted to deploy stop sticks on the vehicle but were unsuccessful. Eventually the vehicle attempted to turn into the  oncoming lane of traffic, traveling northbound in the southbound lanes. A PIT (Pursuit Intervention Tactic) maneuver was used to stop the vehicle. Both occupants were taken into  custody.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Tyrone Cloud of Minneapolis, MN was arrested for  Fleeing a Peace Office in a Motor Vehicle. The Passenger, 37-year-old Travis Martin of Ponemah,  MN was also arrested for multiple warrants. They both are being held in Morrison County Jail.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

