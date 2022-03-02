30 Mile Police Chase on Highway 10 Heading Into Royalton

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

According to the Sheriff’s Office, St. Cloud Police Department was involved in a pursuit with a white Chrysler Concord that was on Highway 10 heading into Royalton, MN. The pursuit took place around 3:30pm on march 1st and went on for about 30 miles. Morrison County deputies picked up the pursuit north of Royalton and continued to pursue the vehicle on Highway 10 to the Cushing area near County Road 16.

Along the way, several officers attempted to deploy stop sticks on the vehicle but were unsuccessful. Eventually the vehicle attempted to turn into the oncoming lane of traffic, traveling northbound in the southbound lanes. A PIT (Pursuit Intervention Tactic) maneuver was used to stop the vehicle. Both occupants were taken into custody.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Tyrone Cloud of Minneapolis, MN was arrested for Fleeing a Peace Office in a Motor Vehicle. The Passenger, 37-year-old Travis Martin of Ponemah, MN was also arrested for multiple warrants. They both are being held in Morrison County Jail.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today