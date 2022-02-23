26 New COVID-19 Deaths, 4,050 New Cases Reported Wednesday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 26 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 4,050 new coronavirus cases. Today’s numbers come from data reported Saturday through Tuesday.

There were five deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Clearwater County between the ages of 85 and 89

One person from Itasca County between the ages of 85 and 89

One person from Lake of the Woods County between the ages of 90 and 94

Two people from Polk County, one person between the ages of 75 and 79 and one person between the ages of 90 and 94

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is now at 7.5%, down from 10.4% the week before. Case growth is down to 29.9 new cases per 100,000 people, compared to 49.9 cases per 100,000 the week before.

There are currently 622 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Minnesota, a decrease of 210 from a week ago. 98 ICU beds are in use, a decrease of 32 from a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 338 new cases reported over the four-day period in the following counties:

Aitkin – 16

Beltrami – 42

Cass – 41

Clearwater – 4

Crow Wing – 48

Hubbard – 12

Itasca – 24

Koochiching – 11

Lake of the Woods – 2

Mahnomen – 11

Mille Lacs – 24

Morrison – 27

Polk – 32

Roseau – 6

Todd – 28

Wadena – 10

