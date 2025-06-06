Jun 6, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

26 Hospitalized After Chemical Spill at Cold Spring Meatpacking Plant

26 people were hospitalized after a chemical spill at a meatpacking plant in Cold Spring today.

The Cold Spring/Richmond Police Department and Cold Spring Fire and Rescue responded to a report of spilled peracetic acid at Pilgrim’s Pride at 8:15 this morning. The facility had already been evacuated when they arrived.

The spill was contained inside the facility, and the state duty officer was notified.

