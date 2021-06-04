Lakeland PBS

257 New COVID-19 Related Cases Reported Friday

Destiny Wiggins — Jun. 4 2021

The state reported 257 new coronavirus cases on Friday and 8 new COVID-19 related deaths. One of the deaths came from a resident in the Lakeland viewing area.

  • A resident in Beltrami County between the ages of 75-79

The new cases came from 26,453 tests for a case positivity rate of 9.7 %.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 28 new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 6
  • Beltrami – 3
  • Cass – 1
  • Crow Wing – 4
  • Hubbard – 1
  • Itasca – 6
  • Koochiching – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 2
  • Morrison – 2
  • Polk – 1
  • Wadena – 1

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Bemidji Area Schools Celebrate the Start of Summer Break

Extreme Heat Conditions Expected This Weekend

President Biden Announces International COVID-19 Vaccine Sharing Plan

More Than 200 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Thursday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.