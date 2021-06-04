257 New COVID-19 Related Cases Reported Friday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state reported 257 new coronavirus cases on Friday and 8 new COVID-19 related deaths. One of the deaths came from a resident in the Lakeland viewing area.

A resident in Beltrami County between the ages of 75-79

The new cases came from 26,453 tests for a case positivity rate of 9.7 %.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 28 new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 6

Beltrami – 3

Cass – 1

Crow Wing – 4

Hubbard – 1

Itasca – 6

Koochiching – 1

Mille Lacs – 2

Morrison – 2

Polk – 1

Wadena – 1

