257 New COVID-19 Related Cases Reported Friday
The state reported 257 new coronavirus cases on Friday and 8 new COVID-19 related deaths. One of the deaths came from a resident in the Lakeland viewing area.
- A resident in Beltrami County between the ages of 75-79
The new cases came from 26,453 tests for a case positivity rate of 9.7 %.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 28 new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 6
- Beltrami – 3
- Cass – 1
- Crow Wing – 4
- Hubbard – 1
- Itasca – 6
- Koochiching – 1
- Mille Lacs – 2
- Morrison – 2
- Polk – 1
- Wadena – 1
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.