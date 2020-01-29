$2,500 Reward In Locating Predatory Offender In Crow Wing County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Twin Cities Apprehension Team is asking for help in locating Andrew Lee Weiland, a wanted felony fugitive and convicted predatory offender who is believed to be in the Brainerd Area.

Weiland has six active warrants in the Crow Wing County which include three felony charges for a predatory offender knowingly committing acts or failing to fulfill registration requirements, felony controlled substance charges and driving after cancellation to public safety.

Weiland is approximately 5’10, weighs about 200 pounds and has a tattoo on his neck. He also might be traveling with a white female who could appear to be in her mid 30’s. Although Weiland has access to several different vehicles, he may currently be driving or riding in an older black Dodge Durango.

The Twin Cities Apprehension Team is offering a $2,500 reward for a confidential tip that leads to Weilands whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 612-254-7400.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today