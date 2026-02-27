25 Years After Her Murder, Rachel Anthony’s Killer Has Still Not Been Found

On Feb. 27, 2001, a 50-year-old Pine River woman disappeared after finishing her shift at a liquor store in Pine River. Six weeks later, Rachel Anthony’s body was found near Breezy Point, but her killer never was.

Now, 25 years after her death, Lakeland News spoke to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and investigators at the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) for an update on the case, and what the public can do to help find Anthony’s killer.

Any information relating to the case can be called into the BCA Tip Line at 877-996-6222 or their main line at 651-793-7000. Tips can also be emailed to [email protected]. A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Rachel Anthony’s death.

In addition, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at either 218-547-1424 or 800-450-2677 or by emailing cass.sheriff@ casscountymn.gov, and Crime Stoppers of Minnesota can be contacted at 800-222-8477 or by visiting their website.