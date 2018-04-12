Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

$25 Million In Upgrades Proposed For Six Minnesota Armories

AJ Feldman
Apr. 11 2018
Leave a Comment

Members of the Minnesota National Guard met in St. Cloud today to discuss the future of armories throughout the state. A $25 million renovation project was explained, with half of the money coming from state funding and half coming from federal funding.

“As good Minnesota common sense tells us: when the roof leaks, you have to fix it,” says Commissioner Mark Massman of the Minnesota Department of Administration.

Improvements to National Guard armories are a part of Governor Mark Dayton’s $1.5 billion bonding proposal.

“A key part of the need to do this is that these are local projects. This is local work that needs to be done. This is work that impacts safety and communities that these facilities serve,” says Massman.

One of the six armories slated for renovation is in Brainerd. $8.2 million is needed for the proposed upgrades, with half coming from the state and half coming from federal funding.

The building’s old age means that essential repairs are needed: getting the windows to code, adding insulation to the walls and roofs, removing the HVAC system, and complying with current health standards.

We’re going to be going into it and doing asbestos mediation and mitigation,” says said Sol Sukut, construction and facilities management officer. “There were still things like floor tiles and ceiling tiles back when it was constructed that had asbestos backing.”

Improvements to the armory will impact the entire Brainerd community, due to the large amount of use of their facilities.

“There are weddings, the youth basketball teams play there, we have community volleyball, we have blood drives almost monthly,” says Capt. Joseph Howe. “The community will definitely have a positive impact because of these improvements.”

The upgrades will help preserve the armory that is both important for today’s use and remembering yesterday’s history. Over 100 families attended the Bataan wreath-laying ceremony in Brainerd earlier this week.

If the proposal passes, construction will begin on the Brainerd Armory in the summer of 2020 and take 18 months to complete.

AJ Feldman
Contact the Author AJ Feldman
afeldman@lptv.org

Related Posts

Brainerd Schools Ready To Move Forward With Blueprint 181

All Three Questions Pass On Brainerd School Referendum

194th Regiment Holds Family Day And Unveils Signatures Document

Taste Of Cuyuna Lakes Raises Money For Kinship Partners

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Chanh Tran said

To the students, children, parents who participated at the Brainerd March For Ou... Read More

kumkum Bhagya said

thanku for u post... Read More

Kathi Malone said

Why don't these legislators have a forum at the local high schools? Perhaps they... Read More

Kathi Malone said

Hello form Florida. I am so proud of Brainerd in marching against gun violence.... Read More

Latest Story

St. Philip’s School Plans Expansion

For a school that has stood the test of time, St. Philip’s School in Bemidji has had its neighborhood see many changes, and now, more are
Posted on Apr. 11 2018

Latest Stories

St. Philip's School Plans Expansion

Posted on Apr. 11 2018

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Lemon Roasted Asparagus

Posted on Apr. 11 2018

Brainerd Schools Ready To Move Forward With Blueprint 181

Posted on Apr. 11 2018

Bill Creating Task Force On Missing And Murdered Indigenous Women Receives 2nd Hearing

Posted on Apr. 11 2018

Public Comment Sought On Minnesota's First Deer Plan

Posted on Apr. 11 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.