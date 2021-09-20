2,474 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths Reported Monday in MN
The state today reported 10 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,474 new coronavirus cases.
None of the deaths were reported in the Lakeland viewing area.
The new cases came from 45,709 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.4%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 213 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 2
- Beltrami – 18
- Cass – 25
- Clearwater – 3
- Crow Wing – 20
- Hubbard – 6
- Itasca – 30
- Koochiching – 14
- Lake of the Woods – 10
- Mahnomen – 9
- Mille Lacs – 13
- Morrison – 8
- Polk – 16
- Roseau – 23
- Todd – 9
- Wadena – 7
