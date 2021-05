Click to print (Opens in new window)

Sunday, May 16 at 4pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Works by two of the great living American composers – Valerie Coleman and Caroline Shaw – alongside Mozart’s Wind Serenade in E-flat, at Brainerd’s Tornstrom Auditorium.