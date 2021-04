Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Monday, April 5 at 7 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Hemingway, yearning for adventure, volunteers for the Red Cross during World War I. He marries Hadley Richardson and moves to Paris, publishes The Sun Also Rises and finds critical and commercial success with his second novel, A Farewell to Arms.