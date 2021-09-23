Lakeland PBS

2,434 New COVID-19 Cases, 24 Deaths Reported in MN Thursday

Lakeland News — Sep. 23 2021

The state today reported 24 new COVID-19 related deaths along with with 2,434 new coronavirus cases.

There were three deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • a Cass County resident between the ages of 80 and 84
  • an Itasca County resident between the ages of 80 and 84
  • a Wadena County resident between the ages of 95 and 99

The new cases came from 48,037 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.1%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 235 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 4
  • Beltrami – 30
  • Cass – 14
  • Clearwater – 6
  • Crow Wing – 37
  • Hubbard – 7
  • Itasca – 12
  • Koochiching – 7
  • Lake of the Woods – 7
  • Mahnomen – 15
  • Mille Lacs – 12
  • Morrison – 22
  • Polk – 18
  • Roseau – 15
  • Todd – 18
  • Wadena – 11

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

1,642 New COVID-19 Cases, 14 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Bemidji School Board Will Review Mask Policy When COVID Cases Decline

Minnesota Surpasses 8,000 COVID-19 Related Deaths with Tuesday’s Update

One Dead After Camper Catches Fire in Itasca County

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.