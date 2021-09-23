2,434 New COVID-19 Cases, 24 Deaths Reported in MN Thursday
The state today reported 24 new COVID-19 related deaths along with with 2,434 new coronavirus cases.
There were three deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:
- a Cass County resident between the ages of 80 and 84
- an Itasca County resident between the ages of 80 and 84
- a Wadena County resident between the ages of 95 and 99
The new cases came from 48,037 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.1%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 235 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 4
- Beltrami – 30
- Cass – 14
- Clearwater – 6
- Crow Wing – 37
- Hubbard – 7
- Itasca – 12
- Koochiching – 7
- Lake of the Woods – 7
- Mahnomen – 15
- Mille Lacs – 12
- Morrison – 22
- Polk – 18
- Roseau – 15
- Todd – 18
- Wadena – 11
