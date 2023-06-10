23rd Annual Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic Begins Saturday on Lake Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The 23rd annual Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic is set for tomorrow on Lake Bemidji.

A lot of prep work took place at the site at Paul Bunyan Park today. 100 teams are set to take part in the event, where the winner of the tournament will take home $12,500 and the runner-up gets $5,000.

The tournament proceeds also benefit non-profit organizations in Bemidji. Last year, more than $100,000 went to 11 non-profits in the area.

In addition, the tournament provides a nice boost to the local economy.

“We have a wonderful resource here with Lake Bemidji right here, and the anglers come from as far away as Kansas, that I know of,” said John Marcum, KC Walleye Classic Tournament Director. “We hope that we fill up hotels and restaurants and everything for this event.”

The tournament begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 10th and runs until 3 p.m. The trophy presentation starts at 4:30 p.m. at Paul Bunyan Park.

