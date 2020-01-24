23rd Annual Deerwood Civic and Commerce Gun Show in Deerwood

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Deerwood Auditorium will open it’s door to the public for its 23rd Annual Deerwood Civic and Commerce Gun Show. Community members will be able to buy, sell, and trade items with proceeds going to benefit Deerwood Civic and Commerce.

This years Annual Deerwood and Commerce Gun Show will take place the weekend of March 7 and 8. Gun show vendors will have a number of items on display at more than 40 tables from 9-5 p.m on the first day, and 10-3 p.m the second day.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Deerwood Civic and Commerce which promotes the growth and economic prosperity of the greater Deerwood area. Security will be on hand and drinking alcohol is prohibited.

Admission is $5 per day or $9 for two days. Children under the age of 16 are free with an adult. For more information or to reserve a table send a message to info@deerwoodcommerce.org.

