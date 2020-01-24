Lakeland PBS

23rd Annual Deerwood Civic and Commerce Gun Show in Deerwood

Chantelle Calhoun — Jan. 24 2020

Deerwood Auditorium will open it’s door to the public for its 23rd Annual Deerwood Civic and Commerce Gun Show. Community members will be able to buy, sell, and trade items with proceeds going to benefit Deerwood Civic and Commerce.

This years Annual Deerwood and Commerce Gun Show will take place the weekend of March 7 and 8. Gun show vendors will have a number of items on display at more than 40 tables from 9-5 p.m on the first day, and 10-3 p.m the second day.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Deerwood Civic and Commerce which promotes the growth and economic prosperity of the greater Deerwood area. Security will be on hand and drinking alcohol is prohibited.

Admission is $5 per day or $9 for two days. Children under the age of 16 are free with an adult. For more information or to reserve a table send a message to info@deerwoodcommerce.org.

 

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Latest Stories

House Fire Explosion Leaves Two People Dead In Itasca County

Posted on Jan. 24 2020

Two-Vehicle Crash In Morrison County

Posted on Jan. 24 2020

Bemidji Girls Basketball Bests Brainerd at Home

Posted on Jan. 24 2020

Pine River-Backus Boys Basketball Beats Laporte

Posted on Jan. 24 2020

Pine River-Backus Girls Basketball Gets Big Win Over Laporte

Posted on Jan. 24 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.