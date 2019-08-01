23rd Annual Anishinaabe Spirit Run Kicks Off In Red Lake

Runners will be making their way across Northern Minnesota to bring awareness to the sober lifestyle with the 23rd annual Spirit Run.

The Spirit Run usually sees dozens of participants of all ages. The four-day run starts at Red Lake and goes to Leech Lake, then the next day they run from Leech Lake to Grand Rapids, then from Grand Rapids to Floodwood, and finally from Floodwood to the Fond du Lac Reservation. Along the way, they carry three staffs that are meant to represent sobriety, healing and the people of the reservations.

Reyna Lussier, Red Lake Chemical Health Project Director, says, “It’s really grateful to actually be apart of this and to help with the planning and see how much it takes to get all this going for the program here and also to highlight our people that are trying to live in sobriety each and every day and then changing your lifestyle.”

If you see them along the road during their run, you’re asked to give them a honk for encouragement.