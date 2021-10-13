2,388 New COVID-19 Cases, 24 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 24 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,388 new coronavirus cases.

There were four deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:

A Crow Wing County resident between the ages of 90 and 94

An Itasca County resident between the ages of 80 and 84

A Mille Lacs County resident between the ages of 85 and 89

A Polk County resident between the ages of 55 and 59

The new cases came from 29,068 tests for a case positivity rate of 8.2%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 234 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 5

Beltrami – 27

Cass – 18

Clearwater – 5

Crow Wing – 33

Hubbard – 9

Itasca – 33

Koochiching – 1

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mahnomen – 7

Mille Lacs – 18

Morrison – 22

Polk – 12

Roseau – 6

Todd – 27

Wadena – 10

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today