2,388 New COVID-19 Cases, 24 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN
The state today reported 24 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,388 new coronavirus cases.
There were four deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:
- A Crow Wing County resident between the ages of 90 and 94
- An Itasca County resident between the ages of 80 and 84
- A Mille Lacs County resident between the ages of 85 and 89
- A Polk County resident between the ages of 55 and 59
The new cases came from 29,068 tests for a case positivity rate of 8.2%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 234 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 5
- Beltrami – 27
- Cass – 18
- Clearwater – 5
- Crow Wing – 33
- Hubbard – 9
- Itasca – 33
- Koochiching – 1
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mahnomen – 7
- Mille Lacs – 18
- Morrison – 22
- Polk – 12
- Roseau – 6
- Todd – 27
- Wadena – 10
