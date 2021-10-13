Lakeland PBS

2,388 New COVID-19 Cases, 24 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Lakeland News — Oct. 13 2021

The state today reported 24 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,388 new coronavirus cases.

There were four deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • A Crow Wing County resident between the ages of 90 and 94
  • An Itasca County resident between the ages of 80 and 84
  • A Mille Lacs County resident between the ages of 85 and 89
  • A Polk County resident between the ages of 55 and 59

The new cases came from 29,068 tests for a case positivity rate of 8.2%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 234 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 5
  • Beltrami – 27
  • Cass – 18
  • Clearwater – 5
  • Crow Wing – 33
  • Hubbard – 9
  • Itasca – 33
  • Koochiching – 1
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mahnomen – 7
  • Mille Lacs – 18
  • Morrison – 22
  • Polk – 12
  • Roseau – 6
  • Todd – 27
  • Wadena – 10

