Lakeland PBS

23-Year-Old Man Dies in Off-Highway Vehicle Crash in Akeley

Emma HudziakJul. 11 2022

A 23-year-old man from Waterville, MN has died in an off-highway vehicle crash in rural Akeley.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that around 10:28 a.m. on July 9th, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an OHV accident located on Lake Alice Road in Shingobee Township. Upon arrival, deputies met with people who had been traveling on Lake Alice Road when the crash was discovered.

Deputies found a 2021 CAN AM Mavericks OHV that had lost control on the road and went into the ditch. The OHV struck a tree and then caught on fire.

The 23-year-old man was inside the OHV at the time of the accident and was found dead at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office also reported that the man was the only person occupying the vehicle the previous evening, and the crash must have occurred sometime after midnight.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the accident is currently under investigation.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Walker Fire Department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

EXPLAINER: What’s Next for 3 Other Ex-cops in Floyd’s Death

Chauvin Gets 21 Years for Violating Floyd’s Civil Rights

More Info Released on Cass Lake 2021 Shooting Investigation and Arrest

Chauvin Faces Future in Federal Prison for Floyd’s Death

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.