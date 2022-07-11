23-Year-Old Man Dies in an Off Highway Vehicle Crash in Akeley

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A 23-year-old man from Waterville, MN died in an off highway vehicle (OHV) crash in Akeley on July 9th, 2022.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reported that around 10:28 a.m. the Cass County Sheriff’s Office had received a report of an OHV accident that was located on Lake Alice Road in Shingobee Township.

Upon arrival, deputies met with people who had been traveling on Lake Alice Road when the OHV crash was discovered.

Deputies found a 2021 CAN AM Mavericks OHV that had lost control on the road, and went into the ditch. The OHV struck a tree, and then caught on fire.

The 23-year-old man was inside the OHV at the time of the accident, and was found dead at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office also reported that the man was the only person occupying the vehicle the previous evening, and the crash must have occurred sometime after midnight.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the accident is currently under investigation.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Walker Fire Department and the State of MN Fire Marshall’s Office.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today