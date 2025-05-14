23 Brainerd High School Warriors Commit to Play Sports in College

Brainerd High School held its annual signing day ceremony Wednesday morning, with 23 different Warriors committing to play sports at the collegiate level.

The student-athletes were spread across 16 different colleges, representing 13 different sports across all NCAA divisions, as well as NAIA and Junior College.

Four seniors have committed to play at the Division I level, including Payton Miller, who chose to join the dance team at North Dakota State after helping Brainerd bring home back-to-back Class AAA high kick titles.

“I’m super thrilled. I can’t wait to compete at that top-tier level and compete against top schools,” Miller said. “Competing at that level will just be so exciting and it’ll be a big, new change. I’m going to obviously thank my coach Cindy Clough, also Ali Clough. Being with Just For Kix for 16 years and then doing high school dance, they’ve just been the best coaches and so supportive along the way.”

The 23 Brainerd High School athletes that will play at the collegiate level are (in alphabetical order by last name):