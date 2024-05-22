22-Year-Old Man Seriously Injured in Explosion at Baxter Gas Station

A 22-year-old man from Stacy, Minnesota suffered life-threatening injuries on Monday when a charging station he was working on exploded at a Brainerd area gas station.

The incident happened at the Holiday Stationstore on Dellwood Drive in Baxter. According to a message from friends on family on GoFundMe, Zavier Chevere was working as a high-voltage technician and was testing a molded case circuit breaker of 400 amps but was unaware the circuit was energized. He clamped onto the circuit, resulting in an arc flash incident, an explosion, and a fire.

Chevere was airlifted from Brainerd to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. He is in critical condition with full-body third-degree burns and various traumas from the blast.

He was placed into a medical coma and is projected to stay in the hospital for eight to nine months with over 40 surgeries for his skin. Currently, he is on a feeding tube and receiving oxygen to keep him stable.

Family and friends have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help the family with the hopes of raising $200,000.