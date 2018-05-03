Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

22-Year-Old Brainerd Man Dies After Truck Crashes Into Gull River

Sarah Winkelmann
May. 3 2018
Leave a Comment

A 22-year-old man from Brainerd is dead after a truck crashed in the Gull River just before 6 a.m. on Thursday. The Cass County Sheriff received a report of a single motor vehicle crash in the Gull River on the Gull Lake Dam Road in the City of East Gull Lake.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the 2007 Chevy Silverado on its roof in the Gull River. The driver was the only one inside the truck and was located deceased inside. The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification of family members.

The initial investigation indicated the truck was traveling west on Gull Lake Road and went through the intersection of Gull Lake Lane into the river.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting at the scene was North Ambulance, Pillager Fire and Rescue and the Minnesota State Patrol.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Brainerd Man Dies After Roll Over Crash

Two Injured In Wadena County Motorcycle Accident

Hit-And-Run Injures Pedestrian In Rural Walker

One Person Sent To Hospital In Wadena Crash

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Jessica said

Pack 4082 (aka 82). That’s a mistake.... Read More

Rhonda D. said

I’m sorry but I think this is a Sad day! There are plenty of girl activities... Read More

Michael said

Biggest mental health strain in the military these days is the toxic leadership... Read More

Jamie R Aune said

Awesome performance Michael! Always enjoy your music :)... Read More

Latest Story

Distracted Driving Campaign Results, Texting Citations Climb for Fourth Straight Year

The results are in for the 2018 Minnesota Distracted Driving Campaign, law enforcement found many drivers still being distracted behind the
Posted on May. 3 2018

Latest Stories

Distracted Driving Campaign Results, Texting Citations Climb for Fourth Straight Year

Posted on May. 3 2018

House GOP Proposes $825M In Public Construction

Posted on May. 3 2018

Golden Apple: Lowell Elementary Students Experience Medieval Times

Posted on May. 3 2018

Red Lake Kicks Off 13th Annual Youth Leadership Conference

Posted on May. 2 2018

Bemidji Baseball Has Eyes On The Prize

Posted on May. 2 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.