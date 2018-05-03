22-Year-Old Brainerd Man Dies After Truck Crashes Into Gull River

A 22-year-old man from Brainerd is dead after a truck crashed in the Gull River just before 6 a.m. on Thursday. The Cass County Sheriff received a report of a single motor vehicle crash in the Gull River on the Gull Lake Dam Road in the City of East Gull Lake.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the 2007 Chevy Silverado on its roof in the Gull River. The driver was the only one inside the truck and was located deceased inside. The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification of family members.

The initial investigation indicated the truck was traveling west on Gull Lake Road and went through the intersection of Gull Lake Lane into the river.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting at the scene was North Ambulance, Pillager Fire and Rescue and the Minnesota State Patrol.