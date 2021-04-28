Lakeland PBS

22 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 1,514 New Cases Reported Wednesday

Apr. 28 2021

The state today reported 22 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,514 new coronavirus cases.

Two of the deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area, a Morrison County resident between the ages of 70 and 74 and a Todd County Resident between 75 and 79.

The new cases came from 24,496 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.2%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 97 new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 1
  • Beltrami – 3
  • Cass – 2
  • Clearwater – 1
  • Crow Wing – 17
  • Itasca – 8
  • Koochiching – 2
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mahnomen- 3
  • Mille Lacs – 8
  • Morrison – 14
  • Polk – 12
  • Roseau – 5
  • Todd – 3
  • Wadena – 17

