22 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 1,514 New Cases Reported Wednesday

The state today reported 22 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,514 new coronavirus cases.

Two of the deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area, a Morrison County resident between the ages of 70 and 74 and a Todd County Resident between 75 and 79.

The new cases came from 24,496 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.2%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 97 new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 1

Beltrami – 3

Cass – 2

Clearwater – 1

Crow Wing – 17

Itasca – 8

Koochiching – 2

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mahnomen- 3

Mille Lacs – 8

Morrison – 14

Polk – 12

Roseau – 5

Todd – 3

Wadena – 17

