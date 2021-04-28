22 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 1,514 New Cases Reported Wednesday
The state today reported 22 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,514 new coronavirus cases.
Two of the deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area, a Morrison County resident between the ages of 70 and 74 and a Todd County Resident between 75 and 79.
The new cases came from 24,496 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.2%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 97 new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 1
- Beltrami – 3
- Cass – 2
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing – 17
- Itasca – 8
- Koochiching – 2
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mahnomen- 3
- Mille Lacs – 8
- Morrison – 14
- Polk – 12
- Roseau – 5
- Todd – 3
- Wadena – 17
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.