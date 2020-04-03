Lakeland PBS

22 Deaths In The State Due To COVID-19

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 3 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz will deliver a video address Friday to update Minnesotans on the state’s fight against COVID-19, on a day when the state’s death toll from the outbreak rose to 22.

The governor’s spokesman said Walz plans to talk about the latest numbers and the challenges ahead. The address will be livestreamed via the governor’s YouTube channel at 1 p.m.

Walz has been self-quarantining at the official Governor’s Residence since a member of his security detail tested positive for the new coronavirus. That person has recovered and returned to duty.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state’s death toll from the pandemic rose by four to 22 as of Friday.

The state’s confirmed case count rose by 47 for a total of 789 since the outbreak began. The number of patients who have recovered rose to 410, up 37 from Thursday. Officials caution that those numbers are low because not everyone qualifies for testing.

The department said 86 patients were hospitalized as of Friday, up 11 from Thursday, including 40 in intensive care, up two from Thursday.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

