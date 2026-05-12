May 13, 2026 | By: Miles Walker
22 Brainerd High School Student-Athletes Sign To Compete at Collegiate Level
Student-Athletes Committing to College:
- Allison Thomes: Basketball – Mayville
- Grant Johnson: Basketball – CLC
- Eva Clough: Dance – UNLV
- Louie Korhonen: Broadway Dance Center
- Miley Yde: Dance – MSU Moorhead
- Sawyer Riffle: Football – North Dakota
- Albert Karpeh: Football – Bemidji State
- Jason Fordyce: Football – Concordia-Moorhead
- Daxum Hastings: Football – St. John’s
- Madeline Maurer: Lacrosse – St. Benedict
- Andrew Lofstrom: Soccer – UM Morris
- Lilly DeRosier: Soccer – Sioux Falls
- Lindsay Hunt Soccer – St. Scholastica
- Chloe Patrick: Soccer – St. Scholastica
- Taytum Goble: Softball – CLC
- Tiana Herron: Softball – CLC
- Avery Duerr: Swimming – Northern Iowa
- Isabelle Ploof: Swimming – Florida Tech
- Cora Clough: Track & Field – North Dakota
- Joe Smith: Track & Field – Minnesota State
- Natalie Smith: Track & Field – Minnesota State
- Kaiden Raske: XC/Track & Field – Concordia-Moorhead