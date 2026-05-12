May 13, 2026 | By: Miles Walker

22 Brainerd High School Student-Athletes Sign To Compete at Collegiate Level

Student-Athletes Committing to College:

  • Allison Thomes: Basketball – Mayville
  • Grant Johnson: Basketball – CLC
  • Eva Clough: Dance – UNLV
  • Louie Korhonen: Broadway Dance Center
  • Miley Yde: Dance – MSU Moorhead
  • Sawyer Riffle: Football – North Dakota
  • Albert Karpeh: Football – Bemidji State
  • Jason Fordyce: Football – Concordia-Moorhead
  • Daxum Hastings: Football – St. John’s
  • Madeline Maurer: Lacrosse – St. Benedict
  • Andrew Lofstrom: Soccer – UM Morris
  • Lilly DeRosier: Soccer – Sioux Falls
  • Lindsay Hunt Soccer – St. Scholastica
  • Chloe Patrick: Soccer – St. Scholastica
  • Taytum Goble: Softball – CLC
  • Tiana Herron: Softball – CLC
  • Avery Duerr: Swimming – Northern Iowa
  • Isabelle Ploof: Swimming – Florida Tech
  • Cora Clough: Track & Field – North Dakota
  • Joe Smith: Track & Field – Minnesota State
  • Natalie Smith: Track & Field – Minnesota State
  • Kaiden Raske: XC/Track & Field – Concordia-Moorhead

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