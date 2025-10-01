Local nonprofit 218 Sports has put together three premier showcase weekends at the Sanford Center in Bemidji this January and February featuring high-level competition in hockey and basketball.

According to 218 Sports Executive Director Ryan Rude, the ball got rolling when Bemidji boys’ basketball coach Steve Thompson had the idea of the Lumberjacks playing a game at the Sanford Center, paired with a BSU basketball game.

“218 Sports wants to just help the community as much as possible,” said Rude. “Tourism is one way that we can do that. Another avenue is helping our Bemidji teams. So, we feel like we’re accomplishing both those goals with these 218 Sports Showcase events; bringing people together and just creating an awesome atmosphere.”

“It’s very important to our community to able to help bring this kind of an event [to Bemidji],” said Sanford Center general manager Bobby Anderson of the arena’s involvement. “We can showcase multiple teams on different calibers, different levels, give students an opportunity to play in a building like this, in a facility like this, that they might not ever get a chance to do otherwise.”

When it came to finding teams to feature in the showcase, the choice was obvious to highlight Bemidji High School and Bemidji State University, but also find a good mix of other local schools and high-level competition. It was a pitch that was easy to sell.

“The idea of being able to work collaboratively with Bemidji State University and putting this together, it’s phenomenal,” said Bemidji High School activities director Kristen McRae. “We’ve got a great community, we have a lot to offer, and there’s a lot of excitement. So to bring our kids to a big stage to play. This is a big deal.”

“Bemidji State is trying to solidify itself as the school of the North,” added BSU director of athletics Britt Lauritsen. “We are for the North, we are for this region, and what we do for this community and the surrounding communities, I think, is so impactful. And being able to showcase that, it’s a team effort and it really is about showing folks that this is the destination to only for higher education, but for athletics in Minnesota.”

For the complete schedule and ticket information, you can visit the 218 Sports website.