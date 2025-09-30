218 Sports Announces Showcases of Bemidji, BSU Athletics at Sanford Center

Something big is coming to Bemidji this winter. Local nonprofit 218 Sports has brought Bemidji High School and Bemidji State University athletics together for a showcase at the Sanford Center in three sports across three separate weekends in January and February.

Dubbed the “218 Sports Showcase”, each weekend will feature two Lumberjacks and two Beavers games in the same sport. For example, Bemidji boys’ hockey will play East Grand Forks and Rock Ridge on back-to-back nights, with BSU men’s hockey playing Michigan Tech right after both of the Bemidji boys’ games.

“We’re excited to bring this event to the community and to give our athletes an awesome experience, give the fans a fun atmosphere where they can see the Lumberjacks and the Beavers, and use one ticket to catch all that action,” said 218 Sports Executive Director Ryan Rude.

The first weekend of the showcase is January 9-10 and will feature men’s and boys’ hockey. The following weekend, January 16-17, will feature women’s and girls’ hockey.

The final weekend will be held a few weeks later over three days, February 12-14, and feature BHS and BSU basketball games on Thursday and Saturday, while Friday will showcase six other local high school match-ups.

A full schedule of games and participating schools can be found on the 218 Sports website.