2,150 New COVID-19 Cases, 22 Deaths Reported Friday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 22 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,150 new coronavirus cases.

There were six deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

A Cass County resident between the ages of 70 and 74

Three Itasca County residents: one between the ages of 40 and 44, one between the ages of 75 and 79, and one between the ages of 80 and 84

A Morrison County resident between the ages of 60 and 64

A Polk County resident between the ages of 70 and 74

The new cases came from 37,139 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.8%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 284 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 13

Beltrami – 43

Cass – 21

Clearwater – 5

Crow Wing – 45

Hubbard – 26

Itasca – 34

Koochiching – 2

Lake of the Woods – 5

Mahnomen – 8

Mille Lacs – 16

Morrison – 14

Polk – 14

Roseau – 12

Todd – 11

Wadena – 15

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today