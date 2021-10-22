2,150 New COVID-19 Cases, 22 Deaths Reported Friday in MN
The state today reported 22 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,150 new coronavirus cases.
There were six deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- A Cass County resident between the ages of 70 and 74
- Three Itasca County residents: one between the ages of 40 and 44, one between the ages of 75 and 79, and one between the ages of 80 and 84
- A Morrison County resident between the ages of 60 and 64
- A Polk County resident between the ages of 70 and 74
The new cases came from 37,139 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.8%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 284 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 13
- Beltrami – 43
- Cass – 21
- Clearwater – 5
- Crow Wing – 45
- Hubbard – 26
- Itasca – 34
- Koochiching – 2
- Lake of the Woods – 5
- Mahnomen – 8
- Mille Lacs – 16
- Morrison – 14
- Polk – 14
- Roseau – 12
- Todd – 11
- Wadena – 15
