21-Year-Old Man Charged with Murder in Rural Cass Lake Stabbing

A 21-year-old man was arrested in Beltrami County and charged with murder following the stabbing of a man who later died.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, June 15th at around 9:30 p.m., the Beltrami County Communication Center received a 911 call regarding an adult male who was stabbed in the 1300 block of Porcupine Road SE in Ten Lake Township, rural Cass Lake.

Upon arrival, it was determined that 28-year-old Codi Brown had been stabbed. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but Brown died at an area hospital from his injuries.

Law enforcement identified the suspect as 21-year-old Avery Cadwell. He was located and arrested in the morning hours of June 16th and was brought to the Beltrami County Jail.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, witnesses provided statements on what happened, along with Cadwell himself. Deputies were able to form the understanding that Cadwell believed Brown owned him $100.

In the evening of June 15th, Cadwell reportedly noticed Brown driving through the area on an ATV. Witnesses say they overheard Cadwell say that he was “going to get” Brown. Cadwell allegedly confronted Brown and stabbed him in the chest with a knife, and then a neighbor reportedly saw Cadwell flee the scene.

During Cadwell’s statements to law enforcement, he said he thought he had only assaulted the victim, not killed him. Cadwell also reportedly said he shouldn’t have taken the knife with him to confront Brown and emphatically explained the stabbing was not committed in self-defense.

On June 17th, Cadwell was arraigned in Ninth District Court for second-degree murder, with bail set at $1 million with conditions and $2 million without conditions. He is being held in the Beltrami County Jail and awaits his next court hearing on June 23rd.