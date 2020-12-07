21 Newly Reported COVID-19 Deaths, Over 5,000 New Cases In Minnesota

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 5,296 new COVID-19 cases today along with 21 newly reported deaths.

One of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:

One in Morrison County of someone aged 80-84

The new cases came from a total of 63,573 tests for a case positivity rate of 8.3%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 16

Beltrami – 24

Cass – 17

Clearwater – 5

Crow Wing – 33

Hubbard – 11

Itasca – 34

Koochiching – 7

Lake of the Woods – 2

Mahnomen – 3

Mille Lacs – 32

Morrison – 27

Polk – 19

Roseau – 22

Todd – 26

Wadena – 18

