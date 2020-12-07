Lakeland PBS

21 Newly Reported COVID-19 Deaths, Over 5,000 New Cases In Minnesota

Betsy Melin — Dec. 7 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 5,296 new COVID-19 cases today along with 21 newly reported deaths.

One of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One in Morrison County of someone aged 80-84

The new cases came from a total of 63,573 tests for a case positivity rate of 8.3%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 16
  • Beltrami – 24
  • Cass – 17
  • Clearwater – 5
  • Crow Wing – 33
  • Hubbard – 11
  • Itasca – 34
  • Koochiching – 7
  • Lake of the Woods – 2
  • Mahnomen – 3
  • Mille Lacs – 32
  • Morrison – 27
  • Polk – 19
  • Roseau – 22
  • Todd – 26
  • Wadena – 18

