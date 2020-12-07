21 Newly Reported COVID-19 Deaths, Over 5,000 New Cases In Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 5,296 new COVID-19 cases today along with 21 newly reported deaths.
One of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One in Morrison County of someone aged 80-84
The new cases came from a total of 63,573 tests for a case positivity rate of 8.3%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 16
- Beltrami – 24
- Cass – 17
- Clearwater – 5
- Crow Wing – 33
- Hubbard – 11
- Itasca – 34
- Koochiching – 7
- Lake of the Woods – 2
- Mahnomen – 3
- Mille Lacs – 32
- Morrison – 27
- Polk – 19
- Roseau – 22
- Todd – 26
- Wadena – 18
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.