21 New COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported on Tuesday
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,340 new cases and 21 COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday.
Two of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One in Beltrami County of someone aged 95-99
- One in Wadena County of someone aged 85-89
The new cases came from a total of 32,117 for a case positivity rate of 7.2%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 14
- Beltrami – 11
- Cass – 8
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing – 15
- Itasca – 19
- Koochiching – 4
- Mille Lacs – 20
- Morrison – 6
- Polk – 6
- Roseau – 3
- Todd – 6
- Wadena – 7
