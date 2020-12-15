21 New COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported on Tuesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,340 new cases and 21 COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday.

Two of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:

One in Beltrami County of someone aged 95-99

One in Wadena County of someone aged 85-89

The new cases came from a total of 32,117 for a case positivity rate of 7.2%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 14

Beltrami – 11

Cass – 8

Clearwater – 1

Crow Wing – 15

Itasca – 19

Koochiching – 4

Mille Lacs – 20

Morrison – 6

Polk – 6

Roseau – 3

Todd – 6

Wadena – 7

