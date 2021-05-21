21 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 690 New Cases Reported Friday
The state reported 21 new COVID-19 related deaths and 690 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. Three of the new deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area:
- Two people in Crow Wing County, one aged 55-59 and the other aged 80-84
- One person in Polk County aged 80-84
The new cases came from 27,261 tests for a case positivity rate of 2.5%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 84 new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 4
- Beltrami – 5
- Cass – 9
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing – 6
- Hubbard – 2
- Itasca – 26
- Koochiching – 6
- Mahnomen – 1
- Mille Lacs – 6
- Morrison – 2
- Polk – 7
- Roseau – 1
- Todd – 3
- Wadena – 5
