21 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 690 New Cases Reported Friday

Lakeland News — May. 21 2021

The state reported 21 new COVID-19 related deaths and 690 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. Three of the new deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • Two people in Crow Wing County, one aged 55-59 and the other aged 80-84
  • One person in Polk County aged 80-84

The new cases came from 27,261 tests for a case positivity rate of 2.5%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 84 new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 4
  • Beltrami – 5
  • Cass – 9
  • Clearwater – 1
  • Crow Wing – 6
  • Hubbard – 2
  • Itasca – 26
  • Koochiching – 6
  • Mahnomen – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 6
  • Morrison – 2
  • Polk – 7
  • Roseau – 1
  • Todd – 3
  • Wadena – 5

