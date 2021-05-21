21 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 690 New Cases Reported Friday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state reported 21 new COVID-19 related deaths and 690 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. Three of the new deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area:

Two people in Crow Wing County, one aged 55-59 and the other aged 80-84

One person in Polk County aged 80-84

The new cases came from 27,261 tests for a case positivity rate of 2.5%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 84 new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 4

Beltrami – 5

Cass – 9

Clearwater – 1

Crow Wing – 6

Hubbard – 2

Itasca – 26

Koochiching – 6

Mahnomen – 1

Mille Lacs – 6

Morrison – 2

Polk – 7

Roseau – 1

Todd – 3

Wadena – 5

